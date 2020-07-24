UFC Fight Island 3 is now official! All 30 fighters have now successfully weighed in ahead of their respective match-ups.

Check out the full weigh-in results below….

MAIN CARD

Robert Whittaker (186) vs. Darren Till (186)

Antonio Rogerio Nogueira (206) vs. Mauricio Rua (206)

Alexander Gustafsson (240) vs. Fabricio Werdum (242)

Carla Esparza (116) vs. Marina Rodriguez (115.5)

Gadzhimurad Antigulov (206) vs. Paul Craig (206)

Alex Oliveira (171) vs. Peter Sobotta (171)

Khamzat Chimaev (171) vs. Rhys McKee (170.5)

PRELIMS

Jai Herbert (156) vs. Francisco Trinaldo ()

Nicolas Dalby (171) vs. Jesse Ronson (171)

Tom Aspinall (248) vs. Jake Collier (264)

Movsar Evloev (146) vs. Mike Grundy (146)

Tanner Boser (235) vs. Raphael Pessoa (264)

Bethe Correia (136) vs. Pannie Kianzad (136)

Ramazan Emeev (171) vs. Niklas Stolze (170.5)

John Castaneda (136) vs. Nathaniel Wood (136)

What match-up are you most excited to watch at UFC Fight Island 3?