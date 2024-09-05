UFC Edmonton: Brandon Moreno vs. Amir Albazi: – Fight Card, Betting Odds, Start Time

All the fights for Brandon Moreno vs. Amir Albazi in Edmonton on Saturday 2nd November 2024. With betting odds, start time, date, fight card, and information on how to watch.

Event: UFC Edmonton: Brandon Moreno vs. Amir Albazi

UFC Edmonton: Brandon Moreno vs. Amir Albazi Date : Sat, Nov. 2, 2024

: Sat, Nov. 2, 2024 Location : Rogers Place, Edmonton, Canada

: Rogers Place, Edmonton, Canada Broadcast : Prelims 4 p.m. ET in the U.S., Main Card 7 p.m. ET in the U.S.

: Prelims 4 p.m. ET in the U.S., Main Card 7 p.m. ET in the U.S. Broadcast in the UK: Prelims will begin at 9 p.m. BST, Main Card at 12 a.m. BST

UFC Edmonton: Brandon Moreno vs. Amir Albazi Full fight card

Main Card

Brandon Moreno vs. Amir Albazi: Flyweight Main Event

Erin Blanchfield vs. Rose Namajunas: Women’s Flyweight

Derrick Lewis vs. Jhonata Diniz: Heavyweight

Mike Malott vs. Trevin Giles: Welterweight

Alexandr Romanov vs. Rodrigo Nascimento: Heavyweight

Marc-Andre Barriault vs. Dustin Stoltzfus: Middleweight

Prelims

Chad Anheliger vs. Cody Gibson: Bantamweight

Ariane da Silva vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius: Women’s Flyweight

Jamey-Lyn Horth vs. Ivana Petrovic: Women’s Flyweight

Caio Machado vs. Brendson Ribeiro: Light Heavyweight

Serhiy Sidey vs. Garrett Armfield: Bantamweight

Aiemann Zahabi vs. Pedro Munhoz: Bantamweight

*Fight card, bout order, and number of fights are subject to change

Brandon Moreno vs. Amir Albazi Tale of the Tape

Name: Brandon Moreno Amir Albazi Country: Mexico Iraq Age: 30 30 Height: 5 ft 7 in (1.70 m) 5 ft 5 in (1.65 m) Weight: 125 lb (57 kg; 8.9 st) 125 lb (57 kg; 8.9 st) Reach: 70 in (178 cm) 68 in (173 cm)

Start date and time

UFC Edmonton: Brandon Moreno vs. Amir Albazi takes place on Saturday, November 2nd, at Rogers Place, Edmonton, Canada. The main card will start at 7 p.m. ET with the the Prelims starting at 4 p.m. ET.

In the UK, the main event starts at 12 a.m. GMT with the Prelims starting at 9 p.m. GMT.

Betting Odds

TBA

Tickets

If you are lucky enough to be near Edmonton or plan to attend Brandon Moreno vs. Amir Albazi at Rogers Place tickets will be available on the 20th of September. You can register for the presale here. VIP packages will also be available here.

UFC Edmonton: Brandon Moreno vs. Amir Albazi Trailer

TBA

PPV price and Live streams

UFC Edmonton: Brandon Moreno vs. Amir Albazi is Live on ESPN+ PPV and the PPV is not available right now. When available you will be able to purchase the PPV here. In the UK, UFC Edmonton is available on TNT Sports as well as the early prelims on UFC Fight Pass.

What is Next after UFC Edmonton: Brandon Moreno vs. Amir Albazi?

The next UFC event that follows UFC Edmonton: Brandon Moreno vs. Amir Albazi is UFC 309 on the 16th of November 2024 at Madison Square Garden in New York.