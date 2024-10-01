UFC President Dana White Donates $100,000 to Hurricane Helene Victims

The President of the UFC Dana White opened his wallet and has now donated a whopping $100,000 to victims of Hurricane Helene, which has affected millions of people in the southeastern United States.

Hurricane Helene

Initially forming as a tropical storm, Helene intensified into a hurricane before making landfall on September 26, 2024, near Florida’s Big Bend region. There was widespread flooding and power outages across Florida and into southern Georgia.

Hurricane Helene struck with winds of approximately 140 mph (225 km/h). The hurricane’s impact was felt strongly along the Gulf Coast, with flooding reported in various communities. In total, around 3.4 million people across Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina faced power outage

Hurricane Helene Path

Hurricane Helene made landfall in Florida’s Big Bend region on Thursday, September 26. The storm moved through southern Georgia early Friday morning, September 27, weakening to a Category 2 hurricane with wind speeds up to 100 mph. It then continued northward through the Carolinas, Tennessee, and into Virginia, causing widespread flooding, wind damage, and power outages. By Saturday, September 28, Helene had weakened to a post-tropical cyclone but was forecasted to linger over the Tennessee Valley throughout the weekend

Hurricane Helene emergency resources

President Biden approved major disaster declarations for Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina, allowing affected individuals to access immediate financial support and resources for recovery. A recent stop-gap funding measure allocated $20 billion to FEMA for disaster relief efforts.

Various federal agencies, including the U.S. Coast Guard, Army Corps of Engineers, and Department of Health and Human Services, are providing support. Over 3,500 federal personnel have been deployed to support Hurricane Helene response efforts across impacted states, with more than 1,000 from FEMA.

FEMA has shipped over 1.9 million Meals Ready to Eat (MREs), more than 1 million liters of water, 30 generators, and over 95,000 tarps to affected areas. The federal government has made disaster assistance available to 17 counties in Florida, 25 counties in North Carolina, and 13 counties in South Carolina.

Dana White Donates $100,000

The billionaire Donald Trump has now raised over $1.6 million to help Hurricane Helene victims through his GoFundMe using crowdsourcing. Topping the list as one of the biggest donors is the UFC’s President Dana White. Dana White’s donation matches Bass Pro Shops and is well ahead of Kid Rock at $20,000. But, White is well behind Senator Kelly Loeffler who donated $500,000.

Dana White has been the longtime president of the UFC and has led it from the dark ages to the mainstream, as a partial owner of approximately 9% of the company. Currently, the UFC is valued at $12.1-12.3 billion.

Hurricane Helene storm surge video