UFC Copenhagen Weigh-In Results: All Fighters Make Weight

Spread the word!













Tomorrow morning (Sat. September 28, 2019) UFC on ESPN+ 18 goes down from the Royal Arena in Copenhagen, Denmark.

In the main event of the night, middleweights Jack Hermansson and Jared Cannonier will go head-to-head. Hermansson has been on a tear through the middleweight division thus far with his dominant grappling, while Cannonier has been on a finishing streak since dropping down from light heavyweight.

Also on the card is a welterweight clash between Gilbert Burns and Gunnar Nelson, as well as a light heavyweight clash between Ion Cutelaba and Khalil Rountree. There are plenty of other great fights on tap for the night. Early this morning the fighters involved with tomorrow’s event officially weighed in.

Check out the full UFC Copenhagen weigh-in results below.

UFC Copenhagen Weigh-In Results:

Main Card (ESPN+, 2 p.m. ET):

Jack Hermansson (185) vs. Jared Cannonier (185)

Danilo Belluardo (156) vs. Mark Madsen (155)

Gilbert Burns (171) vs. Gunnar Nelson (171)

Ion Cutelaba (205) vs. Khalil Rountree (205)

Michal Oleksiejczuk (205) vs. Ovince Saint Preux (206)

Nicolas Dalby (171) vs. Alex Oliveira (171)

Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 11 a.m. ET):

Alen Amedovski (185) vs. John Phillips (186)

Alessio Di Chirico (186) vs. Makhmud Muradov (185)

Siyar Bahadurzada (171) vs. Ismail Naurdiev (171)

Giga Chikadze (146) vs. Brandon Davis (146)

Macy Chiasson (136) vs. Lina Lansberg (136)

Marc Diakiese (155) vs. Lando Vannata (155)

Nohelin Hernandez (136) vs. Jack Shore (135)

Will you be tuning in to UFC Copenhagen this weekend?