UFC on FOX 30 Bonuses: Dustin Poirier & Jose Aldo Score Extra $50,000

Last night (Sat. July 28, 2018) the UFC hit Calgary, Alberta, Canada for UFC on FOX 30, which featured the return of three former UFC champions.

In the premiere fight of the UFC Fight Pass exclusive prelims, Ross Pearson and John Makdessi put on a tremendous bout. After a great back-and-forth slugfest Makdessi took home a unanimous decision win. The fight was awarded Fight Of The Night honors and both men will be taking home an extra $50,000.

The co-main event saw Jose Aldo silence his doubters with a first round knockout of Jeremy Stephens. Aldo landed a beautiful body shot that folded “Lil Heathen” and earned him his first knockout victory in 2013. Aldo got his first stoppage victory in five years and also picked up Performance Of The Night. He’ll go home with an extra $50,000.

Finally, in the main event Dustin Poirier avenged his No Contest against Eddie Alvarez when he finished “The Underground King” in the second round via TKO. The pair put on another amazing fight, but Poirier’s performance was stellar. In addition to the biggest win of his career, “The Diamond” has also been granted a $50,000 Performance Of The Night bonus.