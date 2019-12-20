UFC Busan Weigh-In Results: Edgar & Korean Zombie Make Weight

Spread the word!













Early tomorrow morning (Sat. December 21, 2019) UFC on ESPN+ 23 goes down from the Sajik Arena in Busan, South Korea.

In the main event of the night, longtime featherweight veterans Frankie Edgar and “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung will go head-to-head. Also, in the co-main event of the night, light heavyweights Volkan Oezdemir and Aleksandar Rakic will collide. Before the action tomorrow, the Las Vegas-based mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion held their official weigh-ins today.

Check out the UFC Busan weigh-in results and video below, courtesy of MMA Fighting.

UFC Busan Weigh-In Results

Main card (ESPN+, 5 a.m. ET)

Frankie Edgar (146) vs. Chan Sung Jung (146)

Volkan Oezdemir (206) vs. Aleksandar Rakic (206)

Doo Ho Choi (146) vs. Charles Jourdain (146)

Da Un Jung (206) vs. Mike Rodriguez (206)

Marc-Andre Barriault (186) vs. Jun Yong Park (186)

Kyung Ho Kang (136) vs. Liu Pingyuan (136)

Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 2 a.m. ET)

Tanner Boser (246) vs. Ciryl Gane (249)

Seung Woo Choi (146) vs. Suman Mokhtarian (145)

Dong Hyun Ma (156) vs. Omar Morales (156)

Alexandre Pantoja (126) vs. Matt Schnell (126)

Raoni Barcelos (136) vs. Said Nurmagomedov (136)

Miranda Granger (116) vs. Amanda Lemos (116)

Heili Alateng (136) vs. Ryan Benoit (136)

Who are you picking in Edgar vs. Jung?