UFC Argentina Full Fight Card, Start Time & How To Watch

Tonight (Sat. November 17, 2018) the UFC is hosting UFC Fight Night 140 from the Estadio Mary Terán de Weiss in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
In the main event of the evening, top-ranked welterweights Neil Magny and Santiago Ponzinibbio will go to war. Also, Ricardo Lamas returns to the Octagon against Darren Elkins. The card also features an exciting light heavyweight contest between Khalil Routree Jr. and Johnny Walker.
UFC Argentina has a ton of great fights on tap for tonight. Check out the full fight card, start time, and information on how to watch tonight’s show here:
Main Card (FS1, 10 P.M. ET):
- Welterweight: Neil Magny vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio
- Featherweight: Ricardo Lamas vs. Darren Elkins
- Light heavyweight: Khalil Rountree Jr. vs. Johnny Walker
- Middleweight: Cezar Ferreira vs. Ian Heinisch
- Bantamweight: Guido Cannetti vs. Marlon Vera
- Catchweight (118 pounds): Cynthia Calvillo vs. Poliana Botelho
FS1 Prelims (8 P.M. ET):
- Welterweight: Michael Prazeres vs. Bartosz Fabinski
- Flyweight: Alexandre Pantoja vs. Ulka Sasaki
- Featherweight: Humberto Bandenay vs. Austin Arnett
- Welterweight: Laureano Staropoli vs. Hector Aldana
UFC Fight Pass Exclusive Prelims (7 P.M. ET):
- Lightweight: Devin Powell vs. Jesus Pinedo
- Featherweight: Nad Narimani vs. Anderson dos Santos