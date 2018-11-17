UFC Argentina Full Fight Card, Start Time & How To Watch

Tonight (Sat. November 17, 2018) the UFC is hosting UFC Fight Night 140 from the Estadio Mary Terán de Weiss in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

In the main event of the evening, top-ranked welterweights Neil Magny and Santiago Ponzinibbio will go to war. Also, Ricardo Lamas returns to the Octagon against Darren Elkins. The card also features an exciting light heavyweight contest between Khalil Routree Jr. and Johnny Walker.

UFC Argentina has a ton of great fights on tap for tonight. Check out the full fight card, start time, and information on how to watch tonight’s show here:

Main Card (FS1, 10 P.M. ET):

Welterweight: Neil Magny vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio

FS1 Prelims (8 P.M. ET):

Welterweight: Michael Prazeres vs. Bartosz Fabinski

UFC Fight Pass Exclusive Prelims (7 P.M. ET):