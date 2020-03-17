UFC Brasilia Reportedly Averaged Lowest Number Of UFC On ESPN Era

Spread the word!













It turns out the coronavirus pandemic didn’t lead to more eyeballs for UFC Brasilia.

UFC Brasilia took place this past weekend with no fans in attendance due to the coronavirus pandemic. Regardless, it was a card stacked with fun fights with the headliner being a lightweight bout between Kevin Lee and Charles Oliveira.

Given that sports leagues around the world had been suspended, there was a belief that there would be more viewers tuning into the event.

That wasn’t the case according to the reported numbers, however.

“UFC Brasilia card ratings on ESPN – average of 672,000 viewers. Lowest number of UFC on ESPN era – also streamed on ESPN+ and broadcast on ESPN Deportes.”

For context, the UFC 240 prelims did 722,000 viewers on ESPN last summer.

The time slot for the event certainly may have played a role as the main card began at 6 p.m. E.T. However, those are still disappointing numbers and begs the question as to whether there was a need to go ahead with the event anyway.

Weird. It's almost as if the reasons cited for continuing to stage events inadvisably during a pandemic – "The fans want a distraction!" – don't carry evidentiary weight. Who knew? https://t.co/hoFYsyt2N5 — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) March 17, 2020

Some folks are noting, quite rightly, that the timeslot and other factors that typically impact ratings play a role here. Well, of course, but also not the point. That doesn't cohere with claims there was strong fan demand for content produced under questionable conditions. — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) March 17, 2020

What do you make of the low numbers for UFC Brasilia? Was it because of the time slot or lack of big names? Or do you think there simply wasn’t enough demand during the pandemic?