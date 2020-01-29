Kevin Lee Wants To Silence Brazilian Fans With Win Over Charles Oliveira

Spread the word!













Kevin Lee plans on being the party pooper at UFC Brasilia.

Lee faces the red-hot Charles Oliveira in the UFC Brasilia headliner on March 14. “The Motown Phenom” will be competing in hostile territory with Brazilian fans known to be rowdy, especially when one of their own are fighting.

However, Lee is looking to shut all of them up by the end of the night by getting the victory over Oliveira.

“I enjoy being a buzzkiller,” Lee told Combate (via Bloody Elbow). “I’ll make sure I’ll shut up all the Brazilians. That arena is going to get so, so quiet by the end of the night. Sometimes, that’s what I like to do. I like to steal the thunder. I feel like I silenced Madison Square Garden in my last fight, now I’ll silence this next arena, too.”

Lee is referring to his emphatic knockout of Gregor Gillespie at UFC 244 in November. In Oliveira, though, he is up against a fighter who excels in both striking and jiu-jitsu. Not to mention the Brazilian is on a six-fight winning streak.

However, Lee feels he represents another level that Oliveira isn’t ready for.

“It’s a good fight,” Lee added. “Especially when you look at the way his last couple of fights ended, with good knockout wins. He showed he can do practically everything, so I feel like it’ll be a fight that will elevate me.”

“I don’t think he is ready for this level yet. I don’t think he has fought at this level, especially in a main event fight like this. So I think those things favor me.”

What do you think of Lee’s comments? Do you see him beating Oliveira in Brazil?