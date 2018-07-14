UFC Boise Full Fight Card, Start Time & How To Watch

Tonight (Sat. July 14, 2018) the UFC is in Boise, Idaho for UFC Fight Night 133.

In the main event of the evening, former UFC heavyweight champion Junior dos Sanots welcomes former World Series Of Fighting (WSOF) heavyweight champion Blagoy Ivanov to the UFC.

The co-main event will see Sage Northcutt return to welterweight when he takes on Zak Ottow. Featherweights Dennis Bermude and Rick Glenn will go to war, Randy Brown returns at welterweight against Niko Price, and former UFC featherweight title challenger Chad Mendes returns to the Octagon.

Check out the full fight card, start time and information on how to watch the fights here:

Main Card (FS1, 10 P.M. ET):

Heavyweight: Junior Dos Santos vs. Blagoy Ivanov

Welterweight: Sage Northcutt vs. Zak Ottow

Featherweight: Dennis Bermudez vs. Rick Glenn

Welterweight: Randy Brown vs. Niko Price

Featherweight: Myles Jury vs. Chad Mendes

Women’s bantamweight: Cat Zingano vs. Marion Reneau

 

Preliminary Card (FS1, 8 P.M. ET):

Bantamweight: Alejandro Perez vs. Eddie Wineland

Featherweight: Darren Elkins vs. Alex Volkanovski

Flyweight: Said Nurmagomedov vs. Justin Scoggins

Featherweight: Raoni Barcelos vs. Kurt Holobaugh

 

UFC Fight Pass Exclusive Prelims (6:30 P.M. ET):

Women’s flyweight: Liz Carmouche vs. Jennifer Maia

Flyweight: Mark De La Rosa vs. Elias Garcia

Women’s strawweight: Jessica Aguilar vs. Jodie Esquibel

