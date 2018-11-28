UFC Beijing Medical Suspensions: ‘Razor’ Blaydes Sidelined With Cut

Formerly hyped heavyweight contender Francis Ngannou got back on track in a big way by knocking out Curtis ‘Razor’ Blaydes in the main event of last Saturday’s (Nov. 24, 2018) UFC Fight Night 141 from the Cadillac Arena in Beijing, China.

The win was a much-needed one for ‘The Predator,’ but it was a devastating one for Blaydes. His prior momentum was halted in a big way with his second loss to Ngannou. On top of that, the first-round TKO defeat has also earned him a suspension for a lacerated eyelid.

Blaydes will be out for 30 days pending a doctor’s clearance. It is relevant to note that the suspension is shorter than usual for a knockout loss. UFC Beijing was regulated by the UFC itself due to no other official athletic commission to preside over the bouts. The suspensions for UFC Beijing were procured by MMA Junkie.

Full UFC Beijing Suspensions

Here is the full list as follows:

Francis Ngannou: Suspended seven days for mandatory rest.

Curtis Blaydes: Suspended 30 days for TKO and left eyelid laceration with 21 days no contact.

Alistair Overeem: Suspended seven days for mandatory rest.

Sergei Pavlovich: Suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact.

Song Yadong: Suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact for hard bout.

Vince Morales: Suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact for left eye and forehead swelling.

Li Jingliang: Suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact for hard bout.

David Zawada: Suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact for hard bout.

Alex Morono: Suspended 180 days or until cleared by Ophthalmologist; Suspended a minimum of 30 days with 21 days no contact.

Song Kennan: Suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact for hard bout.

Wu Yanan: Suspended seven days for mandatory rest.

Lauren Mueller: Suspended seven days for mandatory rest.

Rashad Coulter: Suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact for left leg pain.

Hu Yaozong: Suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact.

Weili Zhang: Suspended seven days for mandatory rest.

Jessica Aguilar: Suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact for forehead and right brow lacerations.

Liu Pingyuan: Suspended 180 days or until cleared by orthopedist; Suspended a minimum of 30 days with 21 days no contact.

Martin Day: Suspended 180 days or until cleared by X-ray for right hand; Suspended a minimum of 30 days with 21 days no contact.

Yan Xiaonan: Suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact.

Syuri Kondo: Suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact.

John Phillips: Suspended 180 days or until cleared by X-ray for left hand; Suspended a minimum of 30 days with 21 days no contact.

Kevin Holland: Suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact for right eyebrow laceration.

Louis Smolka: Suspended seven days for mandatory rest.

Su Mudaerji: Suspended seven days for mandatory rest.