UFC Argentina Results: Johnny Walker Sleeps Khalil Rountree

The Octagon touches down in South America for Saturday (Nov 17, 2018) night’s UFC Argentina. LowkickMMA has you covered with all the up to the minute results.

UFC Fight Night 140 better known as UFC Argentina offers 12 fights in total to take place at the Luna Park arena in Buenos Aires. This event will be live on Fox Sports 1 if you choose to tune in.

Before Argentina’s own Santiago Ponzinibbio makes his way to the Octagon to fight Neil Magny in the evening’s main event, eight other fighters make the walk to the cage.

A light heavyweight fight will serve as the last fight before the co-main event and the main event. TUF veteran Khalil Rountree will look to derail the Johnny Walker hype train in this main card bout.

Rountree (7-2) has looked tremendous in his last three outings. All of which were wins for the 28-year-old fighter. He has continued to evolve his overall game and looks to keep it going in Argentina.

Walker (14-3) earned his way into the UFC via the Tuesday Night Contender Series. Walker has won his last six fights in a row and looks to make some noise in his first official UFC fight.

Round One

Both guys start hopping in an attempt to stay light on their feet. They exchange leg kicks. Walker gains the clinch and lands a knee, Rountree tries to break free but eats a hard elbow that shuts his lights off.