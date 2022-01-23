One-fight UFC alum, Maiquel Falcao has died in his native Brazil this Sunday morning, following a stabbing outside a bar in Pelotas as per an initial report from MMA Fighting.

As per Gaucha ZH, Maiquel Falcao was stabbed multiple times in the stomach outside a bar in Pelotas, Brazil, before being transported to hospital at around 3 a.m. local time. Falcao was pronounced dead in hospital, with police currently conducting an investigation.

Maiquel Falcao won the Bellator season six middleweight tournament back in 2012

A 60-fight professional veteran, Maiquel Falcao competed once under the UFC’s banner back in November 2010 at UFC 123, taking home a controversial unanimous decision win against Gerald Harris.

In 2013, UFC president, Dana White confirmed that Falcao had been issued his release from the organization following a previous assault on a woman outside a nightclub in Brazil.

Also competing under the banners of Bellator MMA, KSW, Fight Nights Global, and M-1 Global – Falcao managed to compile a 40-19(1) professional record, scoring 28 knockout wins along the way as well as five submission finishes.

In his final mixed martial arts appearance, Falcao suffered a first round anaconda choke loss against Sergey Romanov at Krepost Fighting Championship back in December 2019 in a middleweight bout.

During his four-fight stint under the Scott Coker-led Bellator banner, Falcao managed to score a 3-1 promotional record, taking the season six middleweight tournament with an eventual unanimous decision win over Andreas Spang. At Bellator 88, Falcao suffered a second round knockout loss to Alexander Shlemenko in a vacant Bellator middleweight title fight.

Falcao was ultimately handed his release from Bellator back in July 2013 after an alleged assault on a woman outside a gas station in his native Brazil. Falcao alleged that the female had called him a racial slur during the alleged incident.

