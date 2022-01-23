Click To Subscribe To LowKick on YouTube

One-fight UFC alum, Maiquel Falcao has died in his native Brazil this Sunday morning, following a stabbing outside a bar in Pelotas as per an initial report from MMA Fighting.

As per Gaucha ZH, Maiquel Falcao was stabbed multiple times in the stomach outside a bar in Pelotas, Brazil, before being transported to hospital at around 3 a.m. local time. Falcao was pronounced dead in hospital, with police currently conducting an investigation. 

Maiquel Falcao won the Bellator season six middleweight tournament back in 2012

A 60-fight professional veteran, Maiquel Falcao competed once under the UFC’s banner back in November 2010 at UFC 123, taking home a controversial unanimous decision win against Gerald Harris. 

READ MORE:  Said Nurmagomedov Stops Cody Stamann With Quickfire Guillotine - UFC 270 Highlights

In 2013, UFC president, Dana White confirmed that Falcao had been issued his release from the organization following a previous assault on a woman outside a nightclub in Brazil.

Also competing under the banners of Bellator MMA, KSW, Fight Nights Global, and M-1 Global – Falcao managed to compile a 40-19(1) professional record, scoring 28 knockout wins along the way as well as five submission finishes. 

In his final mixed martial arts appearance, Falcao suffered a first round anaconda choke loss against Sergey Romanov at Krepost Fighting Championship back in December 2019 in a middleweight bout. 

READ MORE:  Vanessa Demopoulos Rallies, Submits Silvana Gomez Juarez With First Round Armbar - UFC 270 Highlights

During his four-fight stint under the Scott Coker-led Bellator banner, Falcao managed to score a 3-1 promotional record, taking the season six middleweight tournament with an eventual unanimous decision win over Andreas Spang. At Bellator 88, Falcao suffered a second round knockout loss to Alexander Shlemenko in a vacant Bellator middleweight title fight.

Read More:

Falcao was ultimately handed his release from Bellator back in July 2013 after an alleged assault on a woman outside a gas station in his native Brazil. Falcao alleged that the female had called him a racial slur during the alleged incident.

READ MORE:  Jake Paul Reveals 5 Goals After Turning 25, Plans To Expose Dana White, Help Fighters
For the latest MMA News, Rumors and Interviews follow LowKickMMA on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.
Ross Markey
Aspiring mixed martial arts reporter based in Ireland. Follow along at @Ross_Markey on Twitter for all the latest news, fight announcements, opinion, and feature pieces.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR