UFC Adelaide Results: Maurício Rua Goes To War With Tyson Pedro

The Octagon touches down in the land down under as UFC Adelaide is upon us. 12 Fights in total on the night and we have you covered will all the results.

The Adelaide Entertainment Center in beautiful Adelaide, South Australia will host the fights. With a healthy dose of local talent and plenty of veterans, UFC Adelaide is a solid card.

The co-main event of the evening pits a legend up against an Australian up and comer in Tyson Pedro.

“Shogun” Rua has won three out of his last four fights. Unfortunately, however, he was brutally knocked out in his last fight just four months ago courtesy of Anthony Smith.

Round One

Rua takes the center and slowly backs Pedro up. Both fighters pump their jab to find the distance. Pedro faints a takedown. Pedro clips Rua and goes in for the kill but gets clips himself. The fighters clinch momentarily. Shogun throws a leg kick but Pedro uses his footwork to land a one-two. Rua lands a counter right hand. He follows it up with an overhand right. Pedro hits Rua with a hard right hand. Shogun is hurt. Pedro hits him with a knee. Pedro gets clipped and falls to the ground. Both guys nearly out there. Pedro lands a big uppercut. Rua fires back. The fighters clinch against the cage. Rua gets a late takedown.

Round Two

Rua lands an overhand right that sends Pedro stumbling to start the round. Shogun closes the distance and body locks Pedro. He is looking to drag the fight to the canvas. After some work, he drags Pedro to the ground. Pedro looks for a kimura but it’s just for defense. Rua using his top position to take a breather. Shogun not doing too much as the ref is asking for more action. The fight has really slowed down in this position. Rua us punching but not with much power. Pedro gets back to his feet but Rua is still locked on to his body and he drags the fight back to the ground. Rua in a dominant position as the round ends.

Round Three

The last round starts and Shogun lands a big overhand right hand that sends Pedro down. He jumps all over Pedro and lands about a dozen hammer fists. The fight is over.