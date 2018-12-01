UFC Adelaide Full Fight Card, Start Time & How To Watch

Later on tonight (Sat. December 1, 2018) UFC Fight Night Adelaide will go down from the Adelaide Entertainment Centre in Adelaide, Australia.

In the main event of the evening, former UFC heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos will make his return. He’ll face rising contender Tai Tuivasa in his own backyard. Also, Tyson Pedro will face a stiff test in his light heavyweight career. He’ll face former 205-pound champion Mauricio “Shogun” Rua.

Heavyweight veteran Mark Hunt will also fight on the card, taking on Justin Willis. Check out the full UFC Adelaide fight card, start time, and how to watch below:

Main Card (FS1, 10 P.M. ET):

Heavyweight: Junior Dos Santos vs. Tai Tuivasa

Tyson Pedro vs. Mauricio Rua Heavyweight: Mark Hunt vs. Justin Willis

Mark Hunt vs. Justin Willis Welterweight: Tony Martin vs. Jake Matthews

Tony Martin vs. Jake Matthews Featherweight: Suman Mokhtarian vs. Sodiq Yusuff

Suman Mokhtarian vs. Sodiq Yusuff Light heavyweight: Paul Craig vs. Jim Crute

Preliminary Card (FS1, 8 P.M. ET):

Welterweight: Alexey Kunchenko vs. Yushin Okami

Ben Nguyen vs. Wilson Reis Welterweight: Keita Nakamura vs. Salim Touahri

UFC Fight Pass Exclusive Prelims (7 P.M. ET):