Conor McGregor Sends Powerful Message to Ian Machado Garry Ahead of UFC 330: “Come On Garry, Fu*k Them All”

Conor McGregor has a message for his fellow Irishman Ian Machado Garry, who will challenge welterweight champion Islam Makhachev this weekend in the main event of UFC 330.



So far, “The Future” has not received much appreciation and love from fans and the MMA community. Even during the UFC 330 post-fight presser, Garry was heavily booed. While the 28-year-old was praising Makhachev, the latter asked him to shut up.

Ian Garry gets booed at the UFC 330 press conference 😬



"Every single one of you is gonna change, it's gonna be 'Let's Go Garry' chants." pic.twitter.com/t4bBJu8cmj — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) August 13, 2026

Despite all the negativity, Garry is neither heartbroken nor demotivated. He loves proving his detractors wrong, and on Saturday night, when the octagon door shuts, he’ll have the perfect opportunity to silence everyone.

Meanwhile, McGregor has a message for “The Future” before the biggest fight of Garry’s life. Earlier today, “The Notorious” posted on X:

“Come on Garry, f**k them all! Do it for your little crew bro, and never forget what they said against! We got the skills 1000%! ☘️”

Check out Conor McGregor’s message for Ian Machado Garry below:

Come on Garry, fuck them all! Do it for your little crew bro, and never forget what they said against! We got the skills 1000%! ☘️ https://t.co/5tA9jUawGj — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 13, 2026

McGregor has also predicted how the Makhachev vs. Garry welterweight title clash will play out. As per the 38-year-old, his protege will KO Makhachev with a ‘right high kick across the crown of Makhachev’s head’ in the championship rounds.

Check out Conor McGregor’s breakdown of the UFC 330 main event below:

Conor McGregor is picking Ian Garry to beat Islam Makhachev via head kick KO 👀



"Let's go Garry. He has the tools, he's long, he's gonna stay safe. Makhachev still has things to prove in that welterweight division.



How do I see it? Right high kick across the crown of the head,… pic.twitter.com/7vslYVTYFH — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) August 13, 2026

Khabib Nurmagomedov unhappy with how Islam Makhachev behaved with Ian Machado Garry during UFC 330 presser

Islam Makhachev’s longtime friend and training buddy Khabib Nurmagomedov is not happy with Makhachev for telling Ian Machado Garry to shut up during the UFC 330 presser while “The Future” was lauding the P4P king. Earlier today, “The Eagle” said:

“I paid for their english teachers one year, they don’t learn nothing. Ian Garry was talking very nicely about him, he said ‘shut up. Be nice brother. At least be quiet, don’t say shut up.”

Meanwhile, Makhachev added that he doesn’t like getting interrupted, and since Garry chose to talk in between, he had to ask the Irishman to shut up:

“It’s not good when somebody talking and [someone interrupts]. Bro let me finish.”

Check out Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev’s comments below: