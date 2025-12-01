UFC 323 Odds: Bookmakers Predict Alexandre Pantoja Title Defense Victory

UFC 323 will showcase a flyweight championship defense on December 6, 2025, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, pitting defending champion Alexandre Pantoja against No. 1 contender Joshua Van in the co-main event. The bout represents a significant moment in the 125-pound division, with Pantoja pursuing his fifth consecutive title defense against a surging challenger.

UFC 323 Title Fight Odds: Pantoja vs. Van

Pantoja holds current betting odds of -238 to -250 across major sportsbooks. Some lists the champion at -238 with a 67.5% implied win probability, while earlier odds opened at -245 with Van positioned at +200. More recent figures show Pantoja at -225 with Van at +175. The opening line when the matchup was first announced had Pantoja at -260 against Van's +220, indicating steady movement in Van's direction since initial odds were released in October.

Pantoja has constructed an eight-fight winning streak marked by impressive title accomplishments. He claimed the flyweight championship by defeating Brandon Moreno at UFC 290 in December 2023 and has since successfully defended the belt four times against Brandon Royval, Steve Erceg, Kai Asakura, and Kai Kara-France. His most recent victory came at UFC 317 in June 2025, when he submitted Kara-France in the third round to extend his streak. At 35 years old, Pantoja has established himself among the division’s elite through consistent performance against top contenders.

Van, at just 24 years old, earned his title shot through a recent surge in competitive standing. The Myanmar-born fighter compiled five consecutive UFC victories over an 11-month stretch following a TKO defeat to Charles Johnson. His most significant win came at UFC 317 when he defeated Brandon Royval by unanimous decision, an upset performance that ranked among the most impressive fights of 2025. Van is 3-0 in fights during 2025 and stands at 15-2 in his overall mixed martial arts record, with an 8-1 mark inside the UFC.

Experts remain divided on the outcome. Some predict Van‘s superior striking volume and power could keep the fight standing throughout five rounds, while others emphasize Pantoja’s proven ability to implement wrestling to score in championship bouts.

The bantamweight championship rematch between Merab Dvalishvili and Petr Yan headlines UFC 323. The December 6 card represents the final numbered pay-per-view event of 2025 for the promotion before transitioning its broadcast to Paramount+ beginning in 2026.

The current market assessment reflects confidence in Pantoja’s championship experience while acknowledging Van’s athletic tools and winning streak as factors that merit underdog consideration for bettors seeking value propositions.