UFC 310 Best Underdog Bets and Upsets

As UFC 310 approaches, a host of intriguing underdog opportunities are sparking interest among bettors. Let’s spotlight several underdogs presenting compelling reasons for bettors to consider them as viable upset candidates. Aljamain Sterling, Alexander Volkov, and Michael Chiesa all possess the skills and experience to defy the odds.

UFC 310 Best Underdog Bets

Kai Asakura

While Alexandre Pantoja is the favorite, Kai Asakura presents a genuine threat to pull off an upset at UFC 310. Asakura, entering as a +200 to +230 underdog, brings devastating knockout power to the octagon, particularly with his brutal knee strikes that have ended his last two fights.

This power could be the equalizer against Pantoja’s aggressive style. Pantoja, despite being a -250 to -270 favorite, has shown vulnerability to being hit in the past, which could play into Asakura’s hands. The Japanese challenger’s explosive striking and significant knockout power makes him a dangerous opponent, even if he’s making his UFC debut and fighting at flyweight for the first time in years.

If Asakura can time one of his signature knees or right hooks to catch Pantoja coming in, he has the potential to shock the world and become the first Japanese UFC champion.

Aljamain Sterling

One of the most appealing live underdogs is Aljamain Sterling at +215 odds against Movsar Evloev. Despite being the former bantamweight champion, Sterling finds himself as a sizeable underdog in this featherweight matchup. His strong wrestling and grappling skills make him a dangerous opponent even against the undefeated Evloev. Sterling’s experience at the highest level and ability to rise to big occasions give him a solid chance at pulling off the upset.

Alexander Volkov

Another underdog worth a look is Alexander Volkov at +295 against Ciryl Gane. While Gane won their first meeting, Volkov has been on an impressive four-fight win streak, including victories over top heavyweights. His technical striking and use of his reach make him a live underdog, especially considering the value in his odds. Volkov’s consistency and recent form suggest he has a real shot at avenging his previous loss to Gane.

Michael Chiesa

Lastly, although not as big of an underdog, Michael Chiesa at -108 against Max Griffin presents an interesting opportunity. Chiesa’s grappling skills and durability make him a tough matchup for Griffin, who has struggled against higher-level competition. Chiesa’s ability to control the fight on the ground could be the key to securing a victory, making him a solid underdog pick despite the close odds.

As fight night approaches, fans and bettors alike will be watching closely to see if these underdogs can live up to their potential and deliver unexpected outcomes, adding another layer of excitement to UFC 310.