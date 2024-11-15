Ahead of UFC 309, Jon Jones Names The Toughest Opponent of His Career

UFC legend Jon Jones has named the toughest opponent of his career thus far ahead of UFC 309 this weekend.

As we know, Jon Jones is widely considered to be the greatest mixed martial artist of all time. He has achieved some incredible things throughout the course of his time in the sport and as we look ahead to the future, it feels like there’s still a lot left for him to accomplish.

Of course, that all depends on whether or not he actually wants to carry on. He’s faced some of the toughest fighters in the game and at the age of 37, he’s dropped many hints about his future. For the most part, he’s made it known that he’s very open to the idea of retirement.

Either that, or he just really doesn’t want to fight Tom Aspinall – but that’s another story for another day. In a recent interview, Jon Jones revealed who he believes is the toughest fighter he’s ever competed against.

Jon Jones reveals his toughest opponent

“I would say Stipe ranks as number one. He’s the best fighter that I’ve ever fought against. He has the most accolades out of anyone that I’ve competed against. He’s a great knockout artist, knows how to win, and has been doing it for a very long time, just like me. I’m excited to be here with him right now.”

Of course, Jones won’t know for sure just how tough Miocic is until the cage door is locked behind them on Saturday night. Before that, fans continue to wonder what Jon will do when the dust settles on the battle with Stipe.

Regardless of whether you love or hate Jon Jones, there’s no denying that he’s going to have his hands full – and if he isn’t careful, he could easily be staring at the first defeat of his illustrious career.