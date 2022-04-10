UFC 273 gave fans yet another night to remember, with numerous high stakes bouts playing out in unpredictable ways, a three-round fight of the year contender, and multiple highlight-reel stoppages.

The post-fight bonuses have since been announced, and no awards will go to those guessing who won the fight of the night. Khamzat Chimaev and Gilbert Burns put on an incredible display of violence, with both men being knocked to the canvas over the course of the three-round war. Ultimately Khamzat Chimaev was left with his hand raised, but both men will go home with a nice bonus. In the post-fight presser, Dana White announced that Burns would also be given his win money on account of the sensational performance he put in.

There were two performance of the night bonuses handed out. UFC heavyweight veteran Aleksei Oleinik picked one up after securing his 60th professional win. ‘The Boa Constrictor’ submitted Jared Vanderaa with a scarf hold, leaving ‘The Mountain’ retching into the canvas. Alexander Volkanovski was handed the other performance of the night bonus, for his TKO win over Chan Sung Jung. Volkanovski has never looked better, outclassing ‘The Korean Zombie’ in every round, before eventually forcing the referee’s stoppage.

Mike Malott will likely feel aggrieved that he was not handed a bonus, as his brutal KO of Mickey Gall was about as good a UFC debut as one could hope for. Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan‘s five-round grudge match was also overlooked by Dana White and Co.

What did you make of UFC 273? Do you agree with who picked up the post-fight bonuses?

