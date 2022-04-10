Khamzat Chimaev and Gilbert Burns had an absolute instant classic fight and Dana White believes that may be the best fight he has ever seen.

“The People’s Main Event” did not disappoint one bit as it was non stop action from the start. The hype train will continue to chug along down the tracks after an impressive win for Chimaev over the number two ranked welterweight in Burns.

Chimaev had some problems with Burns in this fight, but he was able to dig deep and win a razor close decision. Burns is an absolute stud and he even gave the current pound for pound fighter in the world, Kamaru Usman a run for his money when he challenged for the title.

The fight was one of the most exciting fights in recent memory and gives the Michael Chandler vs Justin Gaethje fight a run for its’ money.

Dana White couldn’t help but be excited to talk about the fight and even claimed it was up there for the best fight he’s ever seen

“It’s one of the best fights I’ve ever seen and it may be the coolest fight I have ever been too. The place was so loud and the people were going crazy. That fight was eclipsing the co-main event and the main event all week.” White said about the fight.

He went on to talk about how electric Chimaev is as a fighter and how fast his rise has been. Chimaev clearly has a place among the most elite of the division. He looks to be a champion at some point in his career, as he is still only 27 years old.

White couldn’t help but salivate about the possible Colby Covington fight for Chimaev and wants to make it the main event of the ‘ABC’ card. Chimaev was fantastic tonight, but also showed that he is human. The hype is real, but will he be able to keep up with ‘The Cardio King’s’ constant pressure? He looked gassed by the end of round two in tonight’s fight, but only time will tell.

Where do you rank this among the best fights ever?

For the latest MMA News, Rumors and Interviews follow LowKickMMA on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.