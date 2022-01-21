UFC 270 will take place on January 22, 2022, at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. The first UFC pay-per-view event of the year will be headlined by a heavyweight unification fight between Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane. In the co-main event, Brandon Moreno will look to make the first defense of his flyweight title when he takes on Deiveson Figueiredo for the third time. Check out how Ngannou, Gane, Moreno, Figueiredo and everyone else competing at UFC 270 got on at the weigh-ins.

MAIN CARD

Francis Ngannou (257) vs. Ciryl Gane (247)

Brandon Moreno (124) vs. Deiveson Figueiredo (124)

Andre Fialho (169.5) vs. Michel Pereira (170)

Said Nurmagomedov (136) vs. Cody Stamann (135.5)

Trevin Giles (170) vs. Michael Morales (170)

PRELIMS

Raoni Barcelos (135) vs. Victor Henry (135.5)



Tony Gravely (135.5) vs. Saimon Oliveira (136)



Jack Della Maddalena (170.5) vs. Pete Rodriguez (170.5)

Vanessa Demopoulos (115.5) vs. Silvana Gomez Juarez (115.5)



Matt Frevola (154.5) vs. Genaro Valdez (155.5)



Kay Hansen (125) vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius (125)



