UFC 250 Staff Predictions: Amanda Nunes vs. Felicia Spencer

In the UFC 250 main event dual weight champion, Amanda Nunes defends her featherweight title against number one contender Felicia Spencer. Ahead of the fight check out the LowKickMMA staff predictions and let us know what you think.

Jordan Ellis: I’m picking Amanda Nunes to win this fight but how it actually plays out is down to Felicia Spencer. If the Canadian is good enough she will hang with Nunes for five rounds and make it an interesting fight but still ultimately lose the decision. If this moment has come a little too early for her, Nunes will show no mercy and get the stoppage in quick and impressive fashion.

Prediction: Amanda Nunes

Abhinav Kini: Felicia Spencer has a very tough task ahead of her, even with Amanda Nunes having an underwhelming last title defense. Spencer has shown to be durable and I can see her having some moments of success but ultimately this will be another title defense in my eyes thanks to the striking and all-round game of Nunes. “Lioness” by decision.

Prediction: Amanda Nunes

Ryan Galloway: I think Nunes is too much for Spencer and this will show on the night. For Spencer to win she only has one way of doing it and that’s getting the fight to the ground. Because of this, I think Nunes will be extremely prepared and dictate where the fight takes place. My prediction is she will find a finish on the feet in the first few rounds.

Prediction: Amanda Nunes

Ryan Maccarthy: Nunes is the best female fighter in MMA history. She’s the UFC champion at bantamweight and featherweight, and she has beaten everyone else who has ever held those titles. She’s the heavy favorite and rightfully so. Spencer is unproven having less than 10 fights in her career, but gave Cris Cyborg a tough fight. I don’t see this being like that however. Amanda Nunes by 2nd round KO.

Prediction: Amanda Nunes