UFC 249 Suspensions: Tony Ferguson, Jairzinho Rozenstruik Out For 60 Days

Ferguson Given Two-Month Sit Following UFC 249 War

The UFC 249 medical suspensions have been revealed.

The card this past weekend saw a number of big knockouts and grueling wars, the latter of which most represented in the main event between Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje.

Ferguson received the brunt of the damage en route to a fifth-round TKO defeat while it was later revealed that he also fractured his orbital. As a result, he has been given a mandatory 60-day sit by the Florida State Boxing Commission, though, he will likely be on the sidelines much longer.

The same goes for Jairzinho Rozenstruik who suffered a huge first-round knockout at the hands of Francis Ngannou in their main card encounter.

Other fighters such as Calvin Kattar, Yorgan De Castro, Aleksei Oleinik and Fabricio Werdum received longer potential suspensions at six months, but could return sooner provided they receive medical clearance from a doctor.

Here are the full list of suspensions (via MMA Fighting):

Tony Ferguson: 60 days mandatory

Henry Cejudo: 45 days

Dominick Cruz: 45 days

Jairzinho Rozenstruik: 60 days

Jeremy Stephens: 60 days

Calvin Kattar: 180 days or medical clearance, 60 days mandatory

Yorgan De Castro: 180 days or medical clearance, 30 days mandatory

Anthony Pettis: 180 days or medical clearance, 30 days mandatory

Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone: 30 days

Aleksei Oleinik: 180 days or medical clearance

Fabricio Werdum: 180 days or medical clearance

Michelle Waterson: 30 days

Vicente Luque: 30 days

Niko Price: 180 days or medical clearance, 60 days mandatory

Charles Rosa: 30 days

Ryan Spann: 180 days or medical clearance, 30 days mandatory

Sam Alvey: 180 days or medical clearance, 30 days mandatory

