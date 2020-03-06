UFC 248 Weigh-Ins: Live Video Stream And Results

Spread the word!













UFC 248 will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday March 7 live on pay-per-view following preliminary fights on ESPN and early prelims on UFC Fight Pass/ESPN+.

In the main event Israel Adesanya will make the first defence of his undisputed middleweight title against feared Cuban wrestler Yoel Romero.

A bitter build has proceeded our co-main event which again sees a new champion making a first title defence. The first ever UFC champion from China Weili Zhang will face former champion in a strawweight title fight.

The early morning weigh-ins take place at the fighter hotel and you can watch it live here from noon (ET). Alternatively, you can see all of the results below which will be updated live as they happen.

Following on from that the ceremonial weigh-ins take place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The same venue which hosts tomorrows fight card. To watch it live click here.

MAIN CARD

(C) Israel Adesanya (184.5) vs. Yoel Romero (185) – for the middleweight title

(C) Zhang Weili (115) vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk (115) – for the women’s strawweight title

Beneil Dariush (156) vs. Drakkar Klose (156)

Li Jingliang (171) vs. Neil Magny (171)

Max Griffin (170.5) vs. Alex Oliveira (171)

PRELIMINARY CARD

Sean O’Malley (135.5) vs. Jose Quinonez (135.5)

Austin Hubbard (154.5) vs. Mark Madsen (156)

Saparbek Safarov (186) vs. Rodolfo Vieira (186)

Gerald Meerschaert (185) vs. Deron Winn (185.5)

Early Prelims

Polyana Viana (116) vs. Emily Whitmire (117.5*)

Jamall Emmers (145.5) vs. Giga Chikadze (146)

Danaa Batgerel (136) vs. Guido Cannetti (135.5)

*Emily Whitmire missed weight by 1.5lbs – fined 20 percent of her purse