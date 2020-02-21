UFC 248 Press Conference Live Stream & Video

We have another UFC 248 presser scheduled for tonight (Fri. February 21, 2020) ahead of middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and Yoel Romero’s pay-per-view (PPV) clash.
Adesanya and Romero will headline the UFC 248 event from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on March 7. It will be “Stylebender’s” first-ever title defense, and against a fighter who many believe is the champion’s worst possible matchup in the division. Tonight, Adesanya and Romero will field questions from the media in front of Adesanya’s native New Zealand crowd.
Check out the UFC 248 press conference with us in the video player below.
UFC 248 Press Conference
- Middleweight: (C) Israel Adesanya vs. Yoel Romero
- Women’s strawweight: (C) Zhang Weili vs. Joanna Jędrzejczyk
- Welterweight: Neil Magny vs. Li Jingliang
- Bantamweight: Sean O’Malley vs. José Alberto Quiñónez
- Middleweight: Rodolfo Vieira vs. Saparbek Safarov
- Lightweight: Beneil Dariush vs. Drakkar Klose
- Welterweight: Alex Oliveira vs. Max Griffin
- Middleweight: Gerald Meerschaert vs. Deron Winn
- Lightweight: Mark Madsen vs. Austin Hubbard
- Women’s strawweight: Emily Whitmire vs. Polyana Viana
- Bantamweight: Danaa Batgerel vs. Guido Cannetti
What did you think about the UFC 248 press conference between Adesanya and Romero?