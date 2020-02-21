UFC 248 Press Conference Live Stream & Video

Spread the word!













We have another UFC 248 presser scheduled for tonight (Fri. February 21, 2020) ahead of middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and Yoel Romero’s pay-per-view (PPV) clash.

Adesanya and Romero will headline the UFC 248 event from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on March 7. It will be “Stylebender’s” first-ever title defense, and against a fighter who many believe is the champion’s worst possible matchup in the division. Tonight, Adesanya and Romero will field questions from the media in front of Adesanya’s native New Zealand crowd.

Check out the UFC 248 press conference with us in the video player below.

UFC 248 Press Conference

Middleweight: (C) Israel Adesanya vs. Yoel Romero

(C) Israel Adesanya vs. Yoel Romero Women’s strawweight: (C) Zhang Weili vs. Joanna Jędrzejczyk

(C) Zhang Weili vs. Joanna Jędrzejczyk Welterweight: Neil Magny vs. Li Jingliang

Neil Magny vs. Li Jingliang Bantamweight: Sean O’Malley vs. José Alberto Quiñónez

Sean O’Malley vs. José Alberto Quiñónez Middleweight: Rodolfo Vieira vs. Saparbek Safarov

Rodolfo Vieira vs. Saparbek Safarov Lightweight: Beneil Dariush vs. Drakkar Klose

Beneil Dariush vs. Drakkar Klose Welterweight: Alex Oliveira vs. Max Griffin

Alex Oliveira vs. Max Griffin Middleweight: Gerald Meerschaert vs. Deron Winn

Gerald Meerschaert vs. Deron Winn Lightweight: Mark Madsen vs. Austin Hubbard

Mark Madsen vs. Austin Hubbard Women’s strawweight: Emily Whitmire vs. Polyana Viana

Emily Whitmire vs. Polyana Viana Bantamweight: Danaa Batgerel vs. Guido Cannetti

What did you think about the UFC 248 press conference between Adesanya and Romero?