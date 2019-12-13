UFC 245 Weigh-In Results: All But One Fighter Makes Weight

Spread the word!













Tomorrow (Sat. December 14, 2019) UFC 245 will go down live on pay-per-view (PPV) from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The card features three championship fights. In the main event, Kamaru Usman puts his welterweight title on the line against Colby Covington. Fighting in the co-main event is defending featherweight champion Max Holloway, who makes yet another title defense against Alexander Volkanovski. And finally, Amanda Nunes defends her 135-pound strap against Germaine de Randamie.

Before the action tomorrow night, the Las Vegas-based mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion held its official weigh-ins this morning. You can check out the UFC 245 weigh-in results and video (courtesy of MMA Fighting) below.

UFC 245 Weigh-In Results

Main Card (PPV)

(C) Kamaru Usman (170) vs. Colby Covington (170)

(C) Max Holloway (145) vs. Alexander Volkanovski (144.5)

(C) Amanda Nunes (134.5) vs. Germaine de Randamie (134.5)

Marlon Moraes (135.5) vs. Jose Aldo (136)

Petr Yan (135.5) vs. Urijah Faber (135.5)

Prelims (ESPN2)

Geoff Neal (170) vs. Mike Perry (170.5)

Irene Aldana (135.5) vs. Ketlen Vieira (136)

Omari Akhmedov vs. Ian Heinisch (185.5)

Matt Brown (171) vs. Ben Saunders (170)

Early Prelims (ESPN+)

Chase Hooper (144.5) vs. Daniel Teymur (145.5)

Kai Kara-France (125.5) vs. Brandon Moreno (125.5)

Viviane Araujo (126) vs. Jessica Eye (131)

Oskar Piechota (186) vs. Punahele Soriano (185.5)

What do you think about the UFC 245 weigh-in results?