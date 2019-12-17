UFC 245 Salaries: Kamaru Usman & Colby Covington Top List

The full list of disclosed UFC 245 salaries are in, with welterweight title main eventers Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington leading the way.
Usman made $500,000 for his fifth-round TKO win over Covington, who banked the same. Also, newly-crowned UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski hauled in a $250,000 payday for his win over Max Holloway, who made $350,000. In total, the full disclosed UFC 245 card payout exceeded $4 million.
Check out the full UFC 245 salaries list below, courtesy of MMA Junkie.
UFC 245 Salaries
- Kamaru Usman: $500,000 (no win bonus)
def. Colby Covington: $500,000
- Alexander Volkanovski: $250,000 (no win bonus)
def. Max Holloway: $350,000
- Amanda Nunes: $450,000 (includes $100,000 win bonus)
def. Germaine de Randamie: $100,000
- Marlon Moraes: $220,000 (includes $110,000 win bonus)
def. Jose Aldo: $400,000
- Petr Yan: $132,000 (includes $66,000 win bonus) def. Urijah Faber: $250,000
- Geoff Neal: $62,000 (includes $31,000 win bonus) def. Mike Perry: $90,000
- Irene Aldana: $80,000 (includes $40,000 win bonus) def. Ketlen Vieira: $33,000
- Omari Akhmedov: $110,000 (includes $55,000 win bonus) def. Ian Heinisch: $25,000
- Matt Brown: $160,000 (includes $80,000 win bonus) def. Ben Saunders: $35,000
- Chase Hooper: $48,000 (includes $24,000 win bonus) def. Daniel Teymur: $18,000
- Brandon Moreno: $62,000 (includes $31,000 win bonus) def. Kai Kara-France: $25,000
- Jessica Eye: $96,000 (includes $48,000 win bonus) def. Viviane Araujo: $45,000
- Puna Soriano: $20,000 (includes $10,000 win bonus) def. Oskar Piechota: $20,000
What do you make of the UFC 245 salaries?
