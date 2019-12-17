UFC 245 Salaries: Kamaru Usman & Colby Covington Top List

Jon Fuentes
UFC 245 salaries
The full list of disclosed UFC 245 salaries are in, with welterweight title main eventers Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington leading the way.

Usman made $500,000 for his fifth-round TKO win over Covington, who banked the same. Also, newly-crowned UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski hauled in a $250,000 payday for his win over Max Holloway, who made $350,000. In total, the full disclosed UFC 245 card payout exceeded $4 million.

Check out the full UFC 245 salaries list below, courtesy of MMA Junkie.

UFC 245 Salaries

  • Kamaru Usman: $500,000 (no win bonus)
    def. Colby Covington: $500,000
  • Alexander Volkanovski: $250,000 (no win bonus)
    def. Max Holloway: $350,000
  • Amanda Nunes: $450,000 (includes $100,000 win bonus)
    def. Germaine de Randamie: $100,000
  • Marlon Moraes: $220,000 (includes $110,000 win bonus)
    def. Jose Aldo: $400,000
  • Petr Yan: $132,000 (includes $66,000 win bonus) def. Urijah Faber: $250,000
  • Geoff Neal: $62,000 (includes $31,000 win bonus) def. Mike Perry: $90,000
  • Irene Aldana: $80,000 (includes $40,000 win bonus) def. Ketlen Vieira: $33,000
  • Omari Akhmedov: $110,000 (includes $55,000 win bonus) def. Ian Heinisch: $25,000
  • Matt Brown: $160,000 (includes $80,000 win bonus) def. Ben Saunders: $35,000
  • Chase Hooper: $48,000 (includes $24,000 win bonus) def. Daniel Teymur: $18,000
  • Brandon Moreno: $62,000 (includes $31,000 win bonus) def. Kai Kara-France: $25,000
  • Jessica Eye: $96,000 (includes $48,000 win bonus) def. Viviane Araujo: $45,000
  • Puna Soriano: $20,000 (includes $10,000 win bonus) def. Oskar Piechota: $20,000

What do you make of the UFC 245 salaries?

