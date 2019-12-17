UFC 245 Salaries: Kamaru Usman & Colby Covington Top List

Spread the word!













The full list of disclosed UFC 245 salaries are in, with welterweight title main eventers Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington leading the way.

Usman made $500,000 for his fifth-round TKO win over Covington, who banked the same. Also, newly-crowned UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski hauled in a $250,000 payday for his win over Max Holloway, who made $350,000. In total, the full disclosed UFC 245 card payout exceeded $4 million.

Check out the full UFC 245 salaries list below, courtesy of MMA Junkie.

UFC 245 Salaries

Kamaru Usman: $500,000 (no win bonus)

def. Colby Covington: $500,000

def. Colby Covington: $500,000 Alexander Volkanovski: $250,000 (no win bonus)

def. Max Holloway: $350,000

def. Max Holloway: $350,000 Amanda Nunes: $450,000 (includes $100,000 win bonus)

def. Germaine de Randamie: $100,000

def. Germaine de Randamie: $100,000 Marlon Moraes: $220,000 (includes $110,000 win bonus)

def. Jose Aldo: $400,000

def. Jose Aldo: $400,000 Petr Yan: $132,000 (includes $66,000 win bonus) def. Urijah Faber: $250,000

Geoff Neal: $62,000 (includes $31,000 win bonus) def. Mike Perry: $90,000

Irene Aldana: $80,000 (includes $40,000 win bonus) def. Ketlen Vieira: $33,000

Omari Akhmedov: $110,000 (includes $55,000 win bonus) def. Ian Heinisch: $25,000

Matt Brown: $160,000 (includes $80,000 win bonus) def. Ben Saunders: $35,000

Chase Hooper: $48,000 (includes $24,000 win bonus) def. Daniel Teymur: $18,000

Brandon Moreno: $62,000 (includes $31,000 win bonus) def. Kai Kara-France: $25,000

Jessica Eye: $96,000 (includes $48,000 win bonus) def. Viviane Araujo: $45,000

Puna Soriano: $20,000 (includes $10,000 win bonus) def. Oskar Piechota: $20,000

What do you make of the UFC 245 salaries?