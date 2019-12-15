UFC 245 Post-Fight Press Conference Video & Live Stream

Spread the word!













Last night’s (Sat. December 14, 2019) UFC 245 pay-per-view (PPV) is in the books, and now, it’s time to hear from the card’s winners and losers.

The UFC 245 post-fight press conference is live and will feature comments from the men and women involved in last night’s big show, which included three title bouts. First, Amanda Nunes put her women’s bantamweight crown up for grabs against Germaine de Randamie. Then, in the co-main event, Max Holloway took on Alexander Volkanovski with the featherweight title on the line.

Finally, Kamaru Usman attempted his first-ever welterweight title defense against rival Colby Covington. You can hear from some of tonight’s fighters in the video player below.

UFC 245 Post-Fight Press Conference

What did you think about last night’s UFC 245 PPV event?