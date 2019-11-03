UFC 244 Post-Fight Press Conference Video & Live Stream

Spread the word!













Last night (Sat. November 2, 2019) UFC 244 went down live on pay-per-view (PPV) from Madison Square Garden in New York City. In the main event of the night, Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz collided at welterweight for the Baddest Mother F*cker Championship.

The co-main event featured Darren Till making his middleweight debut against Kelvin Gastelum. Madison Square Garden played host to yet another classic card from “The Big Apple,” and now we get to hear from the event’s winners and losers in the UFC 244 post-fight press conference.

UFC 244 Post-Fight Press Conference

