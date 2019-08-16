UFC 241 Ceremonial Weigh-In Video

Spread the word!













UFC 241 is quickly approaching and the ceremonial weigh-ins streaming from California are live now.

The time is nearly here. Daniel Cormier and Stipe Miocic are set to throw down in one of the year’s most awaited fights in the main event of tomorrow’s (Sat., August 17, 2019) UFC 241 pay-per-view (PPV) event at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

The main card will air on PPV at 10 p.m. ET. The preliminary card will air on ESPN at 8 p.m. ET and the ESPN’s streaming service, ESPN+, at 6:15 p.m. ET. In the co-headliner, Nate Diaz vs. Anthony Pettis in a welterweight bout is scheduled.

Rounding out the five-bout main card is Yoel Romero vs. Paulo Costa in a middleweight bout, Gabriel Benitez vs. Sodiq Yusuff in a featherweight bout, and Derek Brunson vs. Ian Heinisch in a middleweight bout.

UFC 241 Ceremonial

The fighters made weight at today’s early weigh-ins so now all that’s left is for the athletes to face off at the ceremonial weigh-ins. Join us for the video streaming live at 5 p.m. ET (2 p.m. PT) today:

UFC 241 Weigh-In Results

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)

Champ Daniel Cormier (236.5) vs. Stipe Miocic (230.5) – for heavyweight title

Nate Diaz (170) vs. Anthony Pettis (169.5)

Paulo Costa (186) vs. Yoel Romero (184.5)

Gabriel Benitez (146) vs. Sodiq Yusuff (145)

Derek Brunson (186) vs. Ian Heinisch (185.5)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN, 8 p.m. ET)

Devonte Smith (156) vs. Khama Worthy (155.5)

Raphael Assuncao (136) vs. Cory Sandhagen (136)

Christos Giagos (155) vs. Drakkar Klose (155.5)

Manny Bermudez (140) vs. Casey Kenney (139)*

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass/ESPN+, 6:15 p.m. ET)

Hannah Cifers (114.5) vs. Jodie Esquibel (115)

Brandon Davis (136) vs. Kyung Ho Kang (136)

Shana Dobson (124.5) vs. Sabina Mazo (126)

What did you think of the UFC 241 ceremonial weigh-ins?