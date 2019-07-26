UFC 240 Ceremonial Weigh-In Video

Spread the word!













UFC 240 is quickly approaching and the ceremonial weigh-ins streaming from is live now.

The time is nearly here. are set to throw down in one of the year’s most awaited fights in the main event of tomorrow’s (Saturday, July 27, 2019) UFC 240 pay-per-view event at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET.

Max Holloway vs. Frankie Edgar in a featherweight title bout will headline the show. In the co-headliner, Cris Cyborg vs. Felicia Spencer in a women’s featherweight bout is set.

Geoff Neal vs. Niko Price in a welterweight bout, Olivier Aubin-Mercier vs. Arman Tsarukyan in a lightweight bout, and Marc-André Barriault vs. Krzysztof Jotko in a middleweight bout finishes out the main card.

The fighters made weight at today's early weigh-ins so now all that's left is for the athletes to face off at the ceremonial weigh-ins.

UFC 240 Weigh-In Results

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)

Champ Max Holloway (145) vs. Frankie Edgar (145) – for featherweight title

Cris Cyborg (146) vs. Felicia Spencer (145)

Geoff Neal (170.5) vs. Niko Price (169)

Olivier Aubin-Mercier (155.5) vs. Arman Tsarukyan (155)

Marc-Andre Barriault (184.5) vs. Krzysztof Jotko (185.5)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN, 8 p.m. ET)

Viviane Araujo (125) vs. Alexis Davis (125)

Hakeem Dawodu (146) vs. Yoshinori Horie (145.5)

Seungwoo Choi (145) vs. Gavin Tucker (145)

Deiveson Figueiredo (126) vs. Alexandre Pantoja (125.5)

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass/ESPN+, 6:30 p.m. ET)