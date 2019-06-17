UFC 238 Medical Suspensions: Donald Cerrone Handed Indefinite Sit

Spread the word!













UFC 238 is in the books and now it’s time for the fighters to face their consequences in terms of medical suspensions.

The event went down on June 8, 2019, at United Center in Chicago, Illinois with the main card airing on pay-per-view (PPV), while the preliminary card aired on ESPN and ESPN+.

Henry Cejudo vs. Marlon Moraes in a bantamweight title bout served as the main event, that saw Cejudo become a two-division champion. Valentina Shevchenko vs. Jessica Eye in a women’s flyweight title bout took place in the co-headliner, which featured Shevchenko successfully retaining the strap. Finishing out the main card saw Donald Cerrone vs. Tony Ferguson, Petr Yan vs. Jimmie Rivera, and Tai Tuivasa vs. Blagoi Ivanov.

Cerrone has been suspended indefinitely while Cejudo, Ferguson, Yan, Rivera, and Ivanov are out for 60 days. These were the most notable names who got suspended.

UFC 238 Medical Suspensions

Here are the entire medical suspensions, courtesy of MMA Junkie: