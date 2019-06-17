UFC 238 Medical Suspensions: Donald Cerrone Handed Indefinite Sit

UFC 238 is in the books and now it’s time for the fighters to face their consequences in terms of medical suspensions.
The event went down on June 8, 2019, at United Center in Chicago, Illinois with the main card airing on pay-per-view (PPV), while the preliminary card aired on ESPN and ESPN+.
Henry Cejudo vs. Marlon Moraes in a bantamweight title bout served as the main event, that saw Cejudo become a two-division champion. Valentina Shevchenko vs. Jessica Eye in a women’s flyweight title bout took place in the co-headliner, which featured Shevchenko successfully retaining the strap. Finishing out the main card saw Donald Cerrone vs. Tony Ferguson, Petr Yan vs. Jimmie Rivera, and Tai Tuivasa vs. Blagoi Ivanov.
Cerrone has been suspended indefinitely while Cejudo, Ferguson, Yan, Rivera, and Ivanov are out for 60 days. These were the most notable names who got suspended.
UFC 238 Medical Suspensions
Here are the entire medical suspensions, courtesy of MMA Junkie:
- Henry Cejudo: Suspended 60 days with 45 days no contact; needs physician’s clearance.
- Marlon Moraes: Suspended 90 days with 60 days no contact; needs physician’s clearance.
- Tony Ferguson: Suspended 60 days with 45 days no contact.
- Donald Cerrone: Suspended indefinitely; needs CT of facial bones and MRI of head for physician’s clearance.
- Jessica Eye: Suspended 120 days with 90 days no contact; needs clean CT scan and physician’s clearance.
- Petr Yan: Suspended 60 days with 45 days no contact.
- Jimmie Rivera: Suspended 60 days with 45 days no contact.
- Blagoy Ivanov: Suspended 60 days with 45 days no contact; needs X-ray of lower right leg for physician’s clearance.
- Tai Tuivasa: Suspended 60 days with 45 days no contact.
- Tatiana Suarez: Suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact; needs MRI of neck for physician’s clearance.
- Aljamain Sterling: Suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact; needs X-ray of lower leg.
- Pedro Munhoz: Suspended 45 days with 30 days; needs X-ray of right foot, right and left forearm, ankles and lower leg.
- Karolina Kowalkiewicz: Suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact.
- Ricardo Lamas: Suspended 90 days with 60 days no contact; needs neurological exam and physician’s clearance for broken jaw.
- Xiaonan Yan: Suspended 60 days with 45 days no contact; needs X-ray of right foot, finger and clearance from orthopedic physician.
- Grigory Popov: Suspended 60 days with 45 days no contact; needs physician’s clearance for facial laceration and neurological exam.
- Joanne Calderwood: Needs medical clearance for forehead laceration.