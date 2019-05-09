UFC 237 Embedded Episode 4

Spread the word!













UFC 237 is two days away and the fourth episode of UFC 237 Embedded was released on the UFC’s YouTube channel.

In the episode, strawweight title challenger Jessica Andrade recuperates in her room with cupping therapy, as champion Rose Namajunas and fiancé Pat Barry recount past overseas misadventures. Former middleweight champion Anderson Silva sharpens his BJJ ahead of his showdown with Jared Cannonier. Featherweight Alexander Volkanovski goes shoe shopping and gazes longingly at the food court. Then the headlining athletes join Silva and fellow great Jose Aldo at a packed mall for open workouts.

You can watch it here:

UFC 237 is two days away and the four episode of UFC 237 Embedded was released on the UFC’s YouTube channel.

