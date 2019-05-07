UFC 237 Embedded Episode 2

Spread the word!













UFC 237 is less than a week away and the second episode of Embedded was released on the UFC’s YouTube channel.

In the episode, middleweight Jared Cannonier gets into fight mode by watching the UFC action from Ottawa. Strawweight champion Rose Namajunas centers herself to wrap up a long training camp. In Rio de Janeiro, featherweight Alexander Volkanovski gets a good luck haircut. Strawweight title challenger Jessica Andrade enjoys the home turf advantage as she grocery shops. Hard at work in a gym, former middleweight champion Anderson Silva continues to impress his family and teammates with his skills and dedication.

You can watch it here: