UFC 236 Open Workout Highlights: Max Holloway vs. Dustin Poirier

The UFC 236 open workouts took place earlier today and both Max Holloway and Dustin Poirier appear ready to do battle for the interim lightweight title on Saturday night.

It’s a rematch more than seven years in the making. Holloway, the featherweight champ, will look to redeem one of his only three losses. And Poirier will try to do the same thing he did in their first encounter when he submitted a young “Blessed.”

While the anticipated rematch is just days away, fight fans who can’t wait for the action can sink their teeth into the UFC 236 open workout highlights.

The “Diamond” hit the pads first earlier today (Wed., April 10, 2019), and it looks like his boxing-heavy approach to fighting is paying off (via