UFC 234 Fight Motion: Watch Adesanya & Silva In Super Slo Mo

It wasn’t the original headliner after Robert Whittaker was forced out. But Israel Adesanya and Anderson Silva put on a fun-filled showdown (highlights here) in the main event of last weekend’s (Sat., February 9, 2019) UFC 234 from Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia. That showdown may look even better in the UFC 234: Fight Motion video.

The fight was back-and-forth showdown where both elite strikers showed their trademark flash. In the end, ‘The Last Stylebender’ was able to outwork the 43-year-old Silva to pick up his biggest MMA win by decision. But that wasn’t necessarily the focus of the fallout. No, most of the narratives post-fight were about how ‘The Spider.’ Many felt he still has a decent amount of gas in the tank. Most believed he would be knocked out in the early rounds.

Adesanya believes he’s next in line for a title shot as a result of his win. Others believe it wasn’t a convincing enough performance to earn the fight. His contender status is up in the air with Whittaker hurt. Regardless, the match-up with Silva provided a nostalgic, entertaining bout for fight fans in Australia.

Watch the highlights in super slow motion in the UFC 234: Fight Motion video below: