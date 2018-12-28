UFC 232 Sells Out Despite Relocating To Los Angeles

The juggernaut that is UFC 232 keeps on rolling. Not even moving the entire event on six days notice could slow ticket sales.

Perhaps all the “negative” publicity worked in the promotions favor. According to Dana White UFC 232 sold over 10,000 tickets in just four hours the day after Christmas.

We sold over 10k tickets in 4 hours the day after Christmas!! Over 12k sold and this event will be a complete sell out with over 14k in attendance on Saturday. THANK U LA!!!! pic.twitter.com/CfkhvSOeQ7 — Dana White (@danawhite) December 27, 2018

The Forum in Inglewood, Ca seats roughly 17,000. Its unknown how many fans who purchased tickets to the original venue in Las Vegas will make the trek to Inglewood rather than opt for a refund.

“Tickets will go on sale Wednesday,” White previously told ESPN. “People who bought tickets here in Las Vegas can get a full refund and we’ll figure out how to get you seated in L.A. if you’re interested in moving to L.A. to watch the fight.”

The show must go on as the greatest promoter to ever live once said. Above all else, the UFC has a business to run. By no means do agree with their actions but I do, in principle, understand them.

The true messure of this weekend will be how we look back on the crazy fight week that was and is UFC 232.