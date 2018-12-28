Jon Jones Acknowledges Steroid Issues Will Follow Him

Jon Jones fully acknowledges that his legacy will be tarnished due to re-occuring steriod issues.

In the wacky world of MMA, Jones takes the cake. His recent “atypical” test is the latest in a long list of missteps for the former two-time light heavyweight champ.

Jones knows that proving his innocence is nearly impossible. However, he took time to address that issue along with his fellow fighters feelings earlier at the UFC 232 pre-fight press conference.

“So basically, this situation’s been really crazy,” Jones said. ” I understand that there’s a lot of fighters coming from all over the world to be here, all over the country. And I wanted to make this as right as possible. Ultimately the UFC is, our slogan is ‘As real as it gets.’ People spend their hard-earned money. And it’s all about the fans at the end of the day. I wanted to do what I can to do it, I said, let me go out there and meet some of the people who make this all possible.”

“I am in an interesting spot in the UFC. You know, I feel like I am a polarizing athlete. It’s just gonna follow me, it’s gonna follow me. The way I deal with that is by waiting for USADA and now VADA to continue to doing their research as to what’s going on in my body. I think through their study I’ll be vindicated. And just continue trying to stay on the right path, trying to do the right things, and just focus on what I can control.”