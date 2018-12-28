UFC 232 Salaries: Jones, Gustafsson & Cyborg Bank Big

UFC 232 salaries are in for tomorrow’s (Sat., December 29, 2018) event from The Forum in Inglewood, California.

The California State Athletic Commission released the UFC 232 salaries to MMA Fighting today. Main event participants Jon Jones and Alexander Gustafsson will each make $500,000 base pay for their light heavyweight title match-up.

Women’s featherweight champ Cris Cyborg will also make $500,000. She will fight in the co-main event against women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes. ‘The Lioness’ will earn $350,000 for the fight, where she’ll attempt to become the first female two-division champion in UFC history.

Of course, these figures do not include the expected pay-per-view revenue the champions on the card will make. Sponsorships and other income sources are not factored in as well.

UFC 232 was originally set to go down at the T-Mobile Arena from Las Vegas, Nevada. Several ‘atypical findings’ in Jones’ USADA drug tests reportedly dating back to August and September forced the Nevada State Athletic Commission to not license him at the last minute due to the controversy.

The fight will go on as planned in California.