UFC 232 Results: Alexander Volkanovski Clobbers Chad Mendes

One of the craziest fight weeks is coming to an end and we will have you covered with all of the UFC 232 results.

UFC 232 has persevered through an “atypical” drug test collected from Jon Jones and through a venue change just six days out. Regardless the world leader in MMA will host their annual year-end PPV at The Forum in Inglewood, Ca.

While any number of the prelim fights could main event some Fight Night cards, the main card kicks off with an exciting featherweight tilt.

Chad “Money” Mendes will take on Alexander “The Great” Volkanovski in the opening bout of the five-fight PPV main card. Needless to say, there are some title implications surrounding this contest.

Mendes (18-4), will make just his second walk to the Octagon since 2015 on Saturday night. He returned to action earlier this year and defeated Myles Jury after serving a two year USADA suspension.

Volkanovski (18-1) will make his thrid walk to the Octagon this year when he faces Mendes. The Australian fighter is riding a staggering 15 fight win streak.

Round One

The fighters meet in the center of the cage. Mendes throws a lazy kick, Volkanovski steps aside. Mendes is stalking the Australian. The American circles right, then left and lands a leg kick. The featherweights exchange a wild flurry but neither man lands significant. Volkanovski now has cage control as he walks Mendes down. Mendes lands an uppercut. Volkanovski throws a head kick but Mendes brushes it off. 90 Seconds left in the round and the Australian is trying to establish his jab. Mendes looks for a takedown but Volkanovski doing a good job with faints. Volkanovski goes to the body and then back to the jab. Mendes shoots a takedown but the Aussie pops right back to his feet. Mendes with a blitz forward as the round ends.

Round Two

The second round starts the same as the first. Both men trade leg kicks early on. Mendes is responding to Volkanovski’s faints way too much. Mendes lands a hard right hook and follows it up with another right. Mendes moves forward and drops the Aussie with a left hand. Volkanovski gets back to his feet, Mendes takes a breather. Volkanovski lands a right hand of his own. Mendes lands a takedown from out of nowhere but again cant hold the Australian down for long. Mendes lands a right hand and drops Volkanovski, he takes his back but cant close it out. Volkanovski gets back to his feet and tee’s off on Mendes. Mendes is trying but goes down. Volkanovski rushes in with a flurry. Mendes collapes . Fight is over.

Alexander Volkanovski defeats Chad Mendes via TKO at 4:14 of round two