UFC 231 Reportedly Adds Exciting Welterweight Bout

UFC 231 in Toronto is already a stacked card, and it just got even better.

ESPN’s Brett Okamoto has reported that the UFC is close to finalizing a welterweight scrap between Gunnar Nelson and Alex ‘Cowboy’ Oliveira for the December 8 card:

Canadian fans are already in for a treat because of the high-profile fights on the card. The PPV main card will be headlined by featherweight champion Max Holloway as he takes on undefeated jiu-jitsu ace Brian Ortega. The anticipation for this fight is a tepid one due to Holloway’s issues making it to fights this year.

Former strawweight queen Joanna Jędrzejczyk will meet Valentina Shevchenko for the vacant flyweight title in the co-main event. A scrap between these two exciting welterweights would obviously be a welcome addition to an already solid night of fights.

Nelson (16-3-1) is coming off a controversial loss to Santiago Ponzinibbio back in July 2017 from Glasgow. Oliveira (20-5-1) has won six of his last eight fights, losing only to Yancy Medeiros. He has one no contest against Tim Means in that run.