UFC 231 Medical Suspensions: Brian Ortega Out Six Months

Brian Ortega and Chad Laprise headline the list of 16 fighters that have been given time off due to UFC 231 medical
Ortega fell short challenging featherweight champion Max Holloway for the title on Saturday night. The champion delivered a
The Ontario Ministry of Tourism, Culture, and Sport released the event’s finalized medical suspension report earlier today (courtesy of MMA Fighting). Due to the damage sustained during his bout with Holloway
Ortega will be forced to seek doctor’s clearance or sit out 180 days before returning to active competition, per Ontario commission officials.
Here is a complete list of UFC 231’s medical suspensions below.
- Brian Ortega: 180 days and medical clearance
- Chad Laprise: 180 days and medical clearance
- Alex Oliveira: 60 days
- Jimi Manuwa 60 days and medical clearance
- Kyle Nelson: 60 days
- Devin Clark: 60 days and medical clearance
- Max Holloway: 30 days
- Valentina Shevchenko: 30 days
- Joanna Jedrzejczyk: 30 days
- Gunnar Nelson: 30 days and medical clearance
- Kyle Bochniak: 30 days and medical clearance
- Jessica Eye: 30 days
- Katlyn Chookagian: 30 days
- Elias Theodorou: 30 days
- Eryk Anders: 30 days and medical clearance
- Matthew Lopez: 30 days
- Hakeem Dawodu: 14 days
- Thiago Santos: 14 days
- Nina Ansaroff: 14 days and medical clearance
- Claudia Gadelha: 14 days
- Gilbert Burns: 14 days
- Olivier Aubin-Mercier: 14 days
- Brad Katona: 14 days
- Dhiego Lima: 14 days
- Diego Ferreira: 14 days
- Aleksander Rakic: 14 days