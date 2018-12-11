UFC 231 Medical Suspensions: Brian Ortega Out Six Months

Brian Ortega and Chad Laprise headline the list of 16 fighters that have been given time off due to UFC 231 medical suspoensions .

Ortega fell short challenging featherweight champion Max Holloway for the title on Saturday night. The champion delivered a histroic beatdown to Ortega, who los for the first time in his career.

The Ontario Ministry of Tourism, Culture, and Sport released the event’s finalized medical suspension report earlier today (courtesy of MMA Fighting). Due to the damage sustained during his bout with Holloway

Ortega will be forced to seek doctor’s clearance or sit out 180 days before returning to active competition, per Ontario commission officials.



Here is a complete list of UFC 231’s medical suspensions below.