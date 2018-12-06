UFC 231 Embedded Episode 4

UFC 231 is a few days away and the fourth episode of Embedded was released on the UFC’s YouTube channel.

In the episode, strawweight Nina Ansaroff readies for battle alongside Amanda Nunes, her fiancee and UFC’s bantamweight champion; opponent Claudia Gadelha expects a match of true mixed martial arts. Featherweight champion Max Holloway celebrates his birthday with his team, family and a makeshift low-cal cake. Former strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk takes recommendations for breakfast orders, featherweight title contender Brian Ortega does interviews, and Holloway poses for the camera. Jedrzejczyk gets her makeup done side-by-side with fellow flyweight title challenger Valentina Shevchenko. Then the stars of both title bouts appear at the UFC 231 press conference to sound off and face off.

You can watch it here: