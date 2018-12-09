UFC 231 Bonuses: Max Holloway Banks An Extra $100K

The UFC 231 pay-per-view (PPV) went down from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada last night (Sat. December 8, 2018).

Opening up the main card was an epic light heavyweight bomb-fest between Thiago Santos and Jimi Manuwa. Both men rocked one another several times, but it was Santos who picked up a hellacious one punch knockout shot in the second round. His victory earned him a Performance Of The Night bonus and an extra $50,000.

In the main event, UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway successfully defended his title against Brian Ortega. Holloway clearly had the advantage in the striking department, and absolutely busted up Ortega after 20 minutes. However, Ortega gave it all back to Holloway and landed some huge shots of his own.

Going into the fifth round, the doctors didn’t allow Ortega to continue on. Holloway was given the fourth round TKO win and extended his win streak to 13. Holloway vs. Ortega was awarded Fight Of The Night honors, and both men will take home an extra $50,000. Holloway will also take home an extra Performance Of The Night bonus, and banks an extra $50,000, hauling in a total of $100,000 in bonuses.