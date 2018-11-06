UFC 230 Medical Suspensions: Chris Weidman Gets Longest Sit

Over this past weekend (Sat. November 3, 2018), UFC 230 went down live on pay-per-view (PPV) from Madison Square Garden in New York City.
Several big match-ups went down on the card, and we now know how long the fighters will be forced to be sidelined. Former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman leads the pack with a 90-day suspension. He is matched by Ben Saunders, who was knocked out by Lyman Good on the FS1 prelims.
Also, heavyweight Derrick Lewis has been given a 30-day suspension after his submission loss to champion Daniel Cormier. Check out the full list of UFC 230 medical suspensions here below:
- Chris Weidman: 90 days
- Ben Saunders: 90 days
- Jack Marshman: 60 days
- Landon Vannata: 60 days
- Derek Brunson: 45 days
- Derrick Lewis: 30 days
- Jacare Souza: 30 days
- David Branch: 30 days
- Jordan Rinaldi: 30 days
- Roxanne Modafferi: 30 days
- Julio Arce: 30 days
- Matthew Frevola: 30 days
- Adam Wieczorek: 30 days
- Jared Cannonier: 14 days
- Karl Roberson: 14 days
- Daniel Cormier: 7 days
- Israel Adesanya: 7 days
- Jason Knight: 7 days
- Sijara Eubanks: 7 days
- Sheymon Moraes: 7 days
- Lyman Good: 7 days
- Shane Burgos: 7 days
- Kurt Holobaugh: 7 days
- Marcos De Lima: 7 days
- Brian Kelleher: 30 days