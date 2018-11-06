UFC 230 Medical Suspensions: Chris Weidman Gets Longest Sit

Jon Fuentes
Chris Weidman
Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports

Over this past weekend (Sat. November 3, 2018), UFC 230 went down live on pay-per-view (PPV) from Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Several big match-ups went down on the card, and we now know how long the fighters will be forced to be sidelined. Former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman leads the pack with a 90-day suspension. He is matched by Ben Saunders, who was knocked out by Lyman Good on the FS1 prelims.

Also, heavyweight Derrick Lewis has been given a 30-day suspension after his submission loss to champion Daniel Cormier. Check out the full list of UFC 230 medical suspensions here below:

  • Chris Weidman: 90 days
  • Ben Saunders: 90 days
  • Jack Marshman: 60 days
  • Landon Vannata: 60 days
  • Derek Brunson: 45 days
  • Derrick Lewis: 30 days
  • Jacare Souza: 30 days
  • David Branch: 30 days
  • Jordan Rinaldi: 30 days
  • Roxanne Modafferi: 30 days
  • Julio Arce: 30 days
  • Matthew Frevola: 30 days
  • Adam Wieczorek: 30 days
  • Jared Cannonier: 14 days
  • Karl Roberson: 14 days
  • Daniel Cormier: 7 days
  • Israel Adesanya: 7 days
  • Jason Knight: 7 days
  • Sijara Eubanks: 7 days
  • Sheymon Moraes: 7 days
  • Lyman Good: 7 days
  • Shane Burgos: 7 days
  • Kurt Holobaugh: 7 days
  • Marcos De Lima: 7 days
  • Brian Kelleher: 30 days

