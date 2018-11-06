UFC 230 Medical Suspensions: Chris Weidman Gets Longest Sit

Over this past weekend (Sat. November 3, 2018), UFC 230 went down live on pay-per-view (PPV) from Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Several big match-ups went down on the card, and we now know how long the fighters will be forced to be sidelined. Former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman leads the pack with a 90-day suspension. He is matched by Ben Saunders, who was knocked out by Lyman Good on the FS1 prelims.

Also, heavyweight Derrick Lewis has been given a 30-day suspension after his submission loss to champion Daniel Cormier. Check out the full list of UFC 230 medical suspensions here below: