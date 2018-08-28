UFC 229 Has Second-Highest Ticket Demand In Company History

UFC 229 is set to do big business on October 6th.

Conor McGregor will make his Octagon return to challenge Khabib Nurmagomedov for the UFC lightweight title. Once tickets went on sale to the public last week, nearly all were gone in just three minutes.

Furthermore, the show has produced the second-highest demanded ticket in company history. UFC 229 is also now one of the largest sports tickets in modern history on the secondary market, per MMA Fighting.

Stubhub sold 1,441 secondary market tickets for a $995 average, as of August 23rd. Seat Geek’s average sale price was slightly higher at $1,000. Those averages mark the second-most in UFC history.

The first remains UFC 205 back in November of 2016, another McGregor-headlined card. Interestingly enough, this was McGregor’s last fight in the UFC before taking a hiatus.

Prices for UFC 229 tickets have been insane. In fact, the lowest average price on the secondary market, as of yesterday (Mon. August 27, 2018), was $636 for a single ticket.

For two tickets together, be ready to spend at least $726.75. For a cageside seat, those range in price from $5,000 to $28,000 and up.

Stubhub shows off the worldwide demand for UFC 229 tickets. 35 percent of the sales are coming from outside the United States. Leading markets outside the USA are Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom. Ireland and Russia are right behind them. Five percent of ticket sales come out of Ireland, while three percent comes from Russia (the home countries of both fighters).

The fight will be held in Nevada, however, people from all around the United States will be in attendance. California leads ticket sales within the US; while Texas, Florida, New York and New Jersey follow.

Also, the UFC is set to break their primary gate record in Nevada. This will also, however, fall short of UFC 205’s gate in New York of $17.7 million.