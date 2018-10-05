UFC 229 Embedded Episode 5

UFC 229 is a day away and the episode of fifth Embedded was released on the UFC’s YouTube channel.

In the episode, opponents sound off at Ultimate Media Day before facing off. Matchups include former lightweight champions Tony Ferguson and Anthony Pettis, strawweights Felice Herrig, and Michelle Waterson and heavyweights Derrick Lewis and Alexander Volkov. At a packed press conference that afternoon, lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and two-division champion Conor McGregor say their pieces but don’t share a stage. Nurmagomedov sticks to his schedule and leaves long before fashionably late McGregor gets to the Las Vegas Strip.

You can watch it here: