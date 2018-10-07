UFC 229 Bonuses: Ferguson & Pettis Bank An Extra $50K

Last night’s (Sat. October 6, 2018) UFC 229 pay-per-view (PPV) certainly delivered some tremendous fights.

On the FS1 preliminary card, Aspen Ladd put on an amazing performance against Tonya Evinger. Ladd dominated her opponent from start to finish, finishing Evinger via first round TKO in just over three minutes. As a result, she was awarded Performance Of The Night and a $50,000 bonus.

Also, on the main card, UFC heavyweight Derrick Lewis did something amazing. In his heavyweight collision with Alexander Volkov, “The Black Beast” was seemingly being dominated for the first two and a half rounds of action.

However, Lewis let off a blitz attack in the closing seconds that got the job done. He connected on a massive shot that planted the Russian down. Lewis that swarmed with ground-and-pound to put the fight away. He will also receive a $50,000 Performance Of The Night bonus.

And finally, in the co-main event of the evening, lightweights Tony Ferguson and Anthony Pettis put on a show. For the 10 minutes they shared the Octagon, Ferguson and Pettis put on a bloody affair. Both men got their shots in, however, Ferguson did most of the damage.

When the second round ended, Pettis apparently broke his hand and was unable to continue. Ferguson was awarded the TKO win as a result. Because of their spectacular performances, both Ferguson and Pettis will take home a nice $50,000 Fight Of The Night bonus.