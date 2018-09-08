UFC 228 Results: Jimmie Rivera Edges Past John Dodson

Two top ten bantamweights met tonight (Sat., September 8, 2018), in a feature UFC 228 main card bout as Jimmie Rivera and John Dodson squared off inside the octagon at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

Round One

The first round was fought entirely on the feet. The fighters exchanged a few hard punches and leg kicks, Rivera getting the better. But at times the crowd booed due to inactivity. Close round to score.

Round Two

The entire second round took place on the feet. And much like round one, Rivera continued to batter Dodson’s leg throughout much of the second frame. Rivera pushed the pace and therefore should take this round.

Round Three

The final stanza was the best one for Rivera who landed several significant blows in the round. Although the action slowed at times, the round was by far the most action-filled of the contest. The judges should see this round for Rivera.

Jimmie Rivera defeats John Dodson via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)